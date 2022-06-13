Nov. 21, 1941 - June 10, 2022

LEROY — William A. Allison, 80, of LeRoy, passed away June 10, 2022, at Carle BroMenn, Normal, IL.

William was born in Bloomington, IL, on November 21, 1941, to Tres and Azalea Allison. He married Kathleen Edler January 27, 1963. She preceded him in death in November 14, 2021.

William graduated from Lexington High School in 1959. He received his Law Degree from the University of Illinois Urban-Champaign in 1965. He was a member of the U.S. Army's ROTC (1959-1965) and the Judge Advocate General's Corps (1965-1968). William practiced law in McLean County from 1968 until 2014.

He served as a Mediator in legal matters statewide and gave editorials on WJBC. He was a member of the LeRoy United Methodist Church. He was a loving and generous husband, brother, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend. He was an advocate for those in need. In his free time, he was a passionate bridge player and golfer.

William is survived by his brother Ben (Dinah) Allison, Sun City, FL; his sister Elaine (Charles) Rogowski, Addison, IL; daughter Anne (Martin) Feiersinger, Vienna, Austria; daughter Juliet Allison, LeRoy, IL; Park (Karen) Allison, Milwaukee, WI; granddaughters: Savannah Bradford, LeRoy, IL, and Nichole Wilson, LeRoy, IL.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the ACLU, Southern Poverty Law Center, the Alzheimer's Association, and the Le Roy United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at LeRoy United Methodist Church. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Private Inurnment will be later in Little Point Sable Association Cemetery, Shelby, MI. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy is handling arrangements.