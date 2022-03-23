Will Austin Podbelsek

Will, or Pod, to his friends, will be remembered as an amazing son, brother, father, and friend. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln, IL, and was baptized at Mississippi Valley Christian Service Camp. He was an avid athlete, all his life, playing basketball, baseball, soccer, and track from childhood through his degree at Monmouth College. He was also creative and talented in many other ways. Will taught himself to play guitar and enjoyed writing and creating his own music. He loved spending time on his grandparents' farm in Pittsfield and enjoying the outdoors, including mushroom hunting, and riding the four-wheeler. Will was always a hard worker and was a constant friendly face to all who knew him. He was very involved in the family business and was always willing to help anyone who asked. He received so much joy from being able to spend time with his son. Will will be remembered with love by everyone who knew him.