May 5, 1923 - Aug. 24, 2022

HEYWORTH — Wilbur Evron Amdor (Bill as most knew him), 99, of Heyworth, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center Normal, IL.

Bill was born May 5, 1923, at Sunman, IN. He was the son of Walter and Rella Dewey Amdor. Bill graduated from Farmer City High School. He married Roberta Landraf on September 7, 1947, in Farmer City, IL. She preceded him in death on March 16, 2012.

Bill and Roberta farmed in the Mansfield area and then moved to Waynesville to continue farming. They moved to Iowa and farmed until retiring in 1994. In 2003, Bill and Roberta moved to Heyworth to be closer to family.

Bill was a member of the Weedman United Methodist Church. He served as a Director of the DeWitt County Farm Bureau and the Zoning board. As members of Moose Lodge 745, Bill and Roberta enjoyed dancing. For all of their 65 years of marriage, they loved to attend dances, anything from square dancing to ballroom.

Bill was preceded in death by brothers: Russell, Donald, and Wayne; and sisters: Evelyn Miller and Effie Vance. He is survived by his sister, Edna Daniels of Omaha, NE; along with several nieces and nephews: Karen (John) Narveson, Russell (Vickie) Amdor, Carl (Elizabeth) Amdor, Austin (Susan) Miller, Walter Miller, Deborah Amdor, Paula McGlawn, Brenda (Steve) Hill, Stephen Daniels, and Nina Daniels.

Bill had a smile for everyone and was well loved by his family and those that knew him. He always had a joke to share even if you groaned at the punch line.

There will be a graveside service at Maple Grove Cemetery, Farmer City at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to Weedman United Methodist Church, Farmer City; First Responders, 103 S. Buchanan St. Heyworth, IL, 61745, or the donor's choice.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Farmer City in charge of arrangements