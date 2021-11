SANTA MARIA, California — Wesley Thomas, 73 of Santa Maria, CA, passed away Tuesday, November 02, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at his home.

Wesley was born in Bloomington, IL, on May 13, 1948, to Russell and Helen Thomas.

Wesley served in Vietnam in the United States Army, 1967 to 1970.

Surviving siblings include: Charles (Linda) Thomas, Waynesville, IL, Cathy Thomas, Beaumont CA, and Laura West of Ripon, CA.

A great brother who will be missed until we all meet up with him again.