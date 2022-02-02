KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Wesley E. McKinley, 82, of Kansas City, KS, formerly of Bloomington, IL, and El Paso, IL, Passed away on January 27, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, KS.

He was born November 4, 1939, in Bloomington, IL, to Cecil and Lucinda (Lawrence) McKinley. He married Carol Yocum on September 3, 1961, in Gridley, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are two daughters: Lucinda Kay (Bruce) Johnson, Lori Sue (James) Johnson; six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Barbara Yeske.

Wesley worked for the railroad for 46-years and 7-months retiring in 2007.

Wesley was a United State Marine Corps veteran. He loved his Marine Corps memorabilia and gun collection. He also loved working on his own cars and helping his children any way he could.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 7, 2022 at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Gridley Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or COVID 19 Disaster Relief.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.