EL PASO — Wesley D. Armstrong, 62, of El Paso passed away at 9:09 AM on November 24, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Wes was born on March 17, 1959 in Bloomington. The son of Carl and Ruby Hibbs Armstrong. He married Debbie A. Roberts on March 17, 1984 at El Paso.

She survives, other survivors include his son, Damond K. Armstrong and his daughter, Dorliska S. Armstrong, both of El Paso; his mother in law Ruth Anne Roberts of El Paso. Many nieces, nephews and special friends. Also surviving is his special bulldog friend, Zeus.

Wes was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Sheldon, siblings: Dorothy, Bobby and Logan.

He was a retired truck driver for Furrow Trucking and a loyal member of the Illinois and National Massey Collectors Association.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 to 7 PM at Ruestman Harris Funeral Home, El Paso. Memorial services will be on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Secor Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to, The El Paso Gridley FFA or American Kidney Foundation. Wes was loved by all and will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. Online tributes and condolences may be sent to his family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com