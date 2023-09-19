May 8, 1949 - Sept. 15, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Wesley Allen "Wes" Griffin, 74, of Bloomington, passed away at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal on Friday, September 15, 2023.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Wes was born in Lincoln, IL, on May 8, 1949, to Harold and Glenna Shawgo Griffin. He married Patricia "Pat" Schoonover on December 1, 1968, in Easton, IL. She survives.

He is also survived by his two daughters: Becky Griffin of Bloomington, and Catherine (Jacob) Baker of Normal; three grandchildren: Noah Baker, Rachael Baker, Joshua Baker; and one sister, Linda Schmidt of Orlando, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Wes was a 1967 graduate of Mason City High School. He was a mechanic at Dungey Auto in Normal for many years and retired from Bloomington County Club in Bloomington in 2011, after working more than twenty years as a ground's worker and mechanic in grounds maintenance. He enjoyed collecting, rebuilding, and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and loved to fish and golf.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or to McLean County Humane Society.

