LEXINGTON — Wendy Marie Harrison Haase, 46, of Lexington, formerly of Pontiac, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Funeral services and a celebration of her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 13 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pontiac. Rev. Mathew Berger will officiate. Burial will follow at the Gilman Cemetery, Gilman, IL.

Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 12 at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac.

Wendy was the youngest child of Jean M. Manssen Harrison and the late William V. 'Bill' Harrison. She was born on May 15, 1975 in Watseka, IL and married her high school sweetheart Steven P. Haase, DVM, on July 5, 1997 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman.

In addition to her husband Steve, she is survived by three children: Clayton, Reagan, and Braden Haase; and her older brother, Wade (Melinda) Harrison of Homewood, AL. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law: Ron (Glaucia) Haase and David (Alissa) Haase, both of Gilman, IL; as well as nephews and nieces: Wyatt and Graham Harrison, Vitor, Cauan, and Bruno Haase, and Sydney, Oliver, and Josie Haase.

Wendy was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister. She was known for her quick wit and charming sense of humor. Her infectious smile and hearty laughter enabled her to make new friends wherever she went. After just having met her, people were known to describe Wendy as making them feel as if they had known her for a lifetime.

Wendy's childhood was spent in Gilman, where she attended Iroquois West schools, graduating high school in 1993. She went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Illinois State University in 1997. She had a Master's Degree in Reading Education from the University of Illinois.

Wendy was a gifted elementary school teacher at both St. John's Lutheran School in Champaign, IL and at Iroquois West Elementary School in Gilman. Devoting time to motherhood, she also continued her love of helping children as a substitute teacher for many years in both Iroquois West and Pontiac schools. She volunteered at Noah's Ark Preschool in Pontiac, as well as helping in her own children's classrooms. She also enjoyed providing part-time childcare and hosting the friends of her children in her home.

Wendy was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pontiac, IL and had also attended First United Methodist Church in Lexington. She was also involved for many years volunteering for Hearts at Home and attending their conferences.

Wendy was a naturally gifted athlete, and she shared her talents by coaching volleyball at St. Mary's School in Pontiac. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and she especially enjoyed watching her children's sporting events where her voice of support was a familiar sound to teammates of Clayton, Reagan, and Braden. She was also a spirited fan of the Chicago White Sox and Fighting Illini Basketball.

Memorials may be made to the Wendy M. Haase Reading Fund to benefit students in Lexington, Pontiac, and Gilman area elementary schools, to Compassion International, or to the Lexington H.O.P.E. Backpack program.

