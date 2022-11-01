Oct. 3, 1965 - Oct. 24, 2022

ROANOKE — Wendy Blunier, 57, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 24, 2022, at OSF Richard Owens Hospice Center.

Wendy was born on October 3, 1965, in Floral City, FL, to Jack and LaVerne Lang Rosier. She married Raymond Blunier on November 23, 1991, in Glendale, AZ. He survives.

Also surviving are her three children: Kaylea (Tyler Dedrick) Blunier of Phoenix, AZ, Nolan Blunier, Madeline Blunier both of Roanoke; three brothers: Jack (Carol) Rosier of Stanford, FL, William (Anya) Rosier of Sacramento, CA, Brendon Rosier of the Philippines; and seven sisters: Bobbie Rosier of Antigo, WI, Susan Rosier of Mesa, AZ, Christine (Marvin) Williams of Tempe, AZ, Mary Rosier of Plover, WI, Nancy (David) Wong of Gilbert, AZ, Margaret Rosier of Cary, NC, and Katherine Rosier of Eureka, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Wendy worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Randolph in Bloomington for many years and later at Empower Life Center of Peoria Rescue Ministries.

Wendy loved cats, fuzzy robes, and Casey's pizza. Her goofy sense of humor brightened the room.

Wendy loved the Lord and was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and from 9:00 -9:45 a.m. on Saturday, prior to services at the church. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peoria Rescue Ministries or Metavivor, an organization dedicated to funding stage IV metastatic breast cancer research.

Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.