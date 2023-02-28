BLOOMINGTON — Wendi Alison Weaver, 43, of Bloomington IL, passed away in her home on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Her beautiful personality and caring ways will be always be remembered. Most recently she has been employed at Chestnut Health Systems. She was preceded in death by her loving grandparents, Ivey Jo and Edward Weaver, and Byron and Betty Dodd.

She is survived by her parents, David and Patricia Weaver; her brother, Braxton (Katie) Weaver and her son, Callaway. She also had two nephews Camden (nine) and Brody (six).

There will be a private memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Carmody Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, IL. Memorials may be made to Chestnut Health Systems, 720 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington, IL, 61701, (chestnut.org).

We will miss Wendi's beautiful smile and she will be greatly missed by her friends and family.

