Wendell W. Maney

BLOOMINGTON - Wendell W. Maney, 95, of Bloomington, passed away on May 3, 2023.

He was born in Schenectady, NY, the son of Wallace L. and Amy Kelso Maney. He began his formal education at Union College in Schenectady and then transferred to the University of Montana at Missoula, graduating in 1951. On August 26 of that year, he married Norma Burrus, daughter of Mike and Merle Burgess Burress of Glasgow, MT. They began their married life in Schenectady, where he had a job with General Electric. In the early 1950s, GE began disassembling its huge home base in Schenectady and establishing various plants around the country, building a new industrial controls plant in Bloomington, IL. Wendell was transferred to Bloomington in 1955. He worked there as a steel buyer until his retirement in 1988.

He and Norma raised their three sons in Holder, IL, where they lived for 43 years. With the boys grown, they became empty nesters. They downsized and moved to Bloomington. In 1995, they bought a home in Mesa and spent 23 winters there before returning to Bloomington year-round.

After retirement, he volunteered at the Tri-Valley School library, Habitat for Humanity, and continued serving as scorekeeper for Tri-Valley basketball team. He traveled with the team in the school bus for away games until he decided the Illinois winters became too cold to travel on a school bus!

Wendell loved the game of tennis and was very good at it. He was among the first members of the Bloomington Racquet Club. In Arizona, he played nearly every day with the Village team. He played into his early 80's when age forced him to scale back.

Wendell was a long time member of 1st Christian Church in Bloomington, and East Mesa Christian Church where he served three terms as President and an Elder.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years; three sons: Mike Maney of Danvers, IL, Jeff (Charmain) Maney of Dekalb, IL, and Tim (Joan) Maney of Danvers, IL; his sister, Janet (Richard) Potter of Wilmington, DE; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Wendell enjoyed family get-togethers where there is always plenty of good food. Although of slight build, he was known for his healthy appetite. When asked if he wanted dessert, his standard reply was "There is always room for pie!"

Memorials may be made to 1st Christian Church, 401 W. Jefferson, Bloomington, IL, 61701, or to the Salvation Army.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.