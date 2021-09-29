MCLEAN — Weldon Walker, of McLean, passed away at his home with his family on September 27, 2021, near McLean, Illinois.

Weldon was born on December 1, 1946, in Lincoln, Illinois. He grew up near Armington, Illinois, and enjoyed the farm life throughout his childhood. He joined the Navy for a short time and served as active duty in the Vietnam War aboard the USS Turner Joy. He then came home to join the family farming business.

He married Vicki (Dorsey) of Pekin, Illinois, on September 5, 1970. Together they have three children: Brooke (Andru) Lombardo of Elbert, CO; Ashleigh (Spud) McCann, of Snoqualmie, WA; and Todd (Jaclyn) Walker of McLean, Illinois.

Weldon farmed for many years, raising hogs and growing corn and soybeans. He and Vicki enjoyed traveling together, spending time with their grandchildren, and relaxing at their home.

He is survived by his wife; three children; six grandchildren: (Adia, Dean, Vera and Wade McCann; and Nathaniel and Matilda Walker); and his brother, Keith (Fran) Walker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Evelyn Walker and his sister, LaVonna (Jim) Dashiell.

The family will have a private gathering to honor Weldon's life. Tributes can be left at the Haensel-Oswald Funeral Homes website.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute at Galter Pavilion, 675 North St. Clair, 20th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611.