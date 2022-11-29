June 17, 1942 - Nov. 18, 2022

EUREKA — Wayne W. Danielson, 80, of Eureka, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at 4:28 p.m. at Carle BroMenn Hospital, Normal.

A Celebration of Wayne's Life was held Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Washburn American Legion. The event was at 4:00 p.m. and was a time for loved-ones to gather and share stories and memories of his life. A meal was served after 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the Shriners Hospital for Children. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Washburn, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Wayne was born June 17, 1942, in Monmouth, IL, to Forrest and Adeline (Macalpine) Danielson. He married Diana Baima in 1969, in Benld, IL. She survives. Also surviving are his children: Nicole Danielson, of Eureka, and Eric (Karen) Danielson, of Boston, MA; one grandson, Emerson Danielson; and one sister, Lucretia (Gus) White, of Washburn.

Wayne graduated from Washburn High School and Southern Illinois University.

He had served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He was stationed on the USS Tulare.

Wayne spent most of working career as a project manager for Mobil Oil Company, International, working in Australia, Japan, and Singapore. He later moved to Fairfax, VA, before retiring.