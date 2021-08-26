FAIRBURY — Wayne Leon Anliker, 84, Fairbury and formerly of Forrest, passed away at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Mr. Anliker was born March 17, 1937 in Fairbury. The son of Emil and Louise (Kaisner) Anliker. He married Judy Traub on March 30, 1958 in Forrest. She survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include their children: Sherri (Paul) Kelson, Normal, Rodney (Anne) Anliker, Tempe, AZ, Robert (Linda) Anliker, Forrest, Sandra (Mike) Zimmerman, Dublin, OH, Steve (Sara) Anliker, Reynolds, IN; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; one sister, Beverly (John) Eisenmann, Fairbury; and one brother, Gary (Edie) Anliker, Elgin.

Mr. Anliker had been a poultry farmer for many years. He was a member and past Minister and Elder at the Apostolic Christian Church, Forrest.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Apostolic Christian Church, Forrest with the ministers of the church officiating and live streamed at www.forrestacchurch.org. Burial will be in the South Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury and 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Fairview Haven for their kind, compassionate and excellent care.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.