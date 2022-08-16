March 15, 1934 - Aug. 10, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Wayne L. Hicks, 88, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Heritage Health in El Paso. He was born March 15, 1934, in Eldorado, IL, to Golden and Ruby (Witherspoon) Hicks. He married Joanne Price on December 31, 1957, in Corinth, MS. She passed away December 20, 2018.

Wayne served our country in the United States Marine Corp. He began his 35 year career working for the Illinois State Police in 1958, and retired in 1993. He was in charge of Hazardous Material, was a patrolman for numerous years, and was the desk sergeant for District 6 in Pontiac. After retirement, he and Joanne became avid ballroom dancers and enjoyed the thrill of dance for several years.

Wayne is survived by one son, Brad (Megan) Hicks of Normal; one daughter, Wendy Hicks of Bloomington, IL; and sister: Mildred Williams of Eldorado, IL. He is preceded in death by his loving spouse of 60 years, Joanne; and his parents.

Visitation services to celebrate the life of Wayne will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at East Lawn Funeral Home. Entombment will follow the funeral service in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.