FOOSLAND — Wayne F. Apperson, 89, of Foosland, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the Gibson Area Hospital-Annex in Gibson City with his family by his side.

Visitation will be held 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sunday October, 17, 2021, at The Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 18, 2021; also at the funeral home, with Pastor Gary Fairchild officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Gibson City United Methodist Church or to the Gibson Area Hospital-Annex.

Wayne was born October 14, 1931, in Elliott, a son of Andrew N. and Augusta R. Meuser Apperson. He married Audrey Jamison on June 2, 1955, in Osman.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Audrey Apperson of Foosland. Two children: Stanley (Larry de Pedro) Apperson of Hoopeston and Bonnie Wilkinson of Munster, IN. Two grandchildren: Katherine (Tom Skobel) Apperson of Carol Stream and Emily Apperson of Champaign; daughter-in-law, Shirley Olson of Champaign; sister-in-law, Polly Apperson of Middleton, OH; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Wilbur and Bob.

Wayne was a member of the Gibson City United Methodist. He was a life long farmer starting at the age of ten. He was a seed salesman for Pioneer Seed for over fifty years, and ran a corn sheller and bailer. He loved the land, but he also loved being with his family, they brought him the greatest joy. He will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.