Feb. 9, 1939 - March 30, 2023

EUREKA — Wayne Carl Wettstein, 84, formerly of Eureka, IL, went home to be with Jesus at 12:45 p.m. on March 30, 2023, at Westminster Memory Care of Lexington, SC.

Wayne was born on February 9, 1939, at the family farm in Eureka, IL, a son of John and Caroline (Kyburz) Wettstein. He was previously married to Judith Turner in 1961. He later married Alice Ann Wargo on December 24, 1982. She preceded him in death in April 2021.

He is survived by his children: Lisa (Jeff) Schlarbaum of Broomfield, CO, Kevin (Julie) Wettstein of Winter Park, FL, and Robin (Mark) Honeg of Irmo, SC; his grandchildren: Taylor (Jerrod) Ingram, Jake (Celia) Wettstein, Hunter (David) Atkinson, Alexis Prymak, Jenna Wettstein, and Max Schlarbaum; three great- grandchildren: Savannah, Madison and Gracey Ingram; step-children: Randy Lohr of El Paso, IL, Rick Lohr of Germantown Hills, IL, Jeaneen Belmar and Nancy Lohr of Eureka, IL; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; his siblings: Marjorie Glover of Washington, IL, Barbara (Norman) Ricketts of Morton, IL, Vernon (Judy) Wettstein of Eureka, IL, and Norman (Terry) Wettstein of Eureka, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and his siblings: Donald, Loren, John Jr., Glenn, Marvin, Dorothy Washer and Carol Bucher.

Wayne served his country in the US Army 1962-1968.

Wayne held an Associate's Degree from Illinois Central College in Marketing Management and had a lifetime career managing various aspects of purchasing, inventory and production for AO Smith Harvestore, DMI Goodfield, JH Systems, Morton Metal Craft, and Parsons Company; retiring from Parsons in 1996. He also held a real estate license working for several Eureka area brokers.

Wayne enjoyed staying busy. He gardened, fished, fixed up houses, cut down trees, and enjoyed all sports, especially golf. He loved being a Eureka Hornet athlete and later loved attending many games as a spectator, rooting for his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews as they competed for Eureka.

Wayne was very active in both Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and Eureka Christian Church, and in the community serving on the Eureka Jaycees, American Legion, Eureka Rotary, Eureka Lions Club and Masonic Lodge. He was most proud of serving as the Worshipful Master of the Wm C. Hobbs Lodge #326 and as a Paul Harris Fellow through the Rotary. In later years he enjoyed helping at Eureka Et Cetera Shop and having coffee in the mornings with "the guys" at Hardee's.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Funeral Services will begin at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Joe Burns will officiate. Private graveside services for family will be at Olio Cemetery.

Wayne battled Alzheimer's for many years. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Organization to help in research and disease management, or to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eureka.

