May 11, 1949 - June 6, 2023

CARLOCK — "Blu," Wayne A. Burroughs, passed away June 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Medical Center after a long illness. He was born to Arthur and Elviria Burroughs.

Wayne was known as a "jack of all trades," who loved working with his hands and being outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles, especially his Harley.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn Sue; children: Mikeal (Jaime) Burroughs, Jeffrey Burroughs, Bryson Hayter, Shelly (John) Blan; grandchildren: Johnathan Burroughs, Ryan Burroughs, Dylan Burroughs, Brylee Folks, Blaze Blan, Cooper Burroughs, Cora Burroughs, AJ, Tawnee; great-grandchildren: Tanner, Stormy, Christian, Cayden, Demikeal, Dakota, Kaylea; brother, Rick Burroughs; sister, Diane; several nieces and nephews; and companion, Rock.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Elviria Burroughs; great-granddaughter, Kianna; several siblings; father-in-law, John; and mother-in-law, Ramona.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Military honors and inurnment will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, on June 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Wounded Warriors.