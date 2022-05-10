Aug. 8, 1955 - April 28, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Warren "Scott" Fulton, 66, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:21 PM on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

There was a celebration of life at 5:00 PM on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Bloomington. Military rites were performed by the Bloomington - Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Scott was born in Freeport, IL, to Donald and Norma Jean Kimmerly Fulton on August 8, 1955. They preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by two brothers: Harry and J.T. Fulton.

Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth "Betsy" Craig Fulton who he married in Bloomington on August 20, 1982; as well as four children: Donald Fulton of Okeechobee, FL, Frank Fulton of Bloomington, Shannon K.M. (Joseph) Woody of Fort Smith, AR, Timothy (Kristen) Fulton of Dallas, TX; and nine grandchildren: Allison, Joshua, Bernadette, McKenzie, Madison, Gabriel, Alyxandria, Jackson, and Izzabelle.

Scott was extremely proud to be a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, where he served his country from 1974 until 1980. He was a journeyman Carpenter for many years until he retired in 2009. He also was an avid antique clock collector. Scott will be remembered by his family as one of the most onery but most caring men you will ever meet.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, or to the American Diabetes Association.

