Nov. 25, 1943 - Dec. 27, 2022

CLINTON — Warren R. Stauffer, 79, of Clinton, IL, passed away 4:22 a.m. December 27, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Regional Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial for Warren will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2022, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Clinton, IL, with Rev. Fr. James Owusu-Yeboah, SMA Celebrant. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with a Rosary Service at 4:30 p.m.

Memorials may be directed St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Warren was born November 25, 1943, in Saybrook, IL, the son of Calvin B. and Lillian (Hamel) Stauffer. He married Sandra K. Stanley September 12, 1970, in Lincoln, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra K. Stauffer, Clinton, IL; children: Gary (Natascha) Stauffer, Dallas, TX, Clay Stauffer, Clinton, IL, Shane Stauffer, Bloomington, IL; seven grandchildren: Cain, Dylan, Max, Jonah, Brady, Shea, Cadel; two great-grandchildren: Daylen and Raiden; siblings: Nelda Jordan, Gibson City, IL, Ron Stauffer, Saybrook, IL, and Rex (Jan) Stauffer, Bloomington, IL; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and five brothers.

Warren worked for G.T.E. for 40 years until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, gardening, but most importantly he loved spending time with his family. He was a selfless man and "the fixer of everything."

