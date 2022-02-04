CHATSWORTH — Warren R "Red" Ulitzsch, 74 of Chatsworth, IL, died Wednesday, February 2,2022 at 9:08 p.m. at Gibson City Area Hospital, Gibson City, IL.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chatsworth with Rev. Jim Reents officiating. Burial will be in Chatsworth Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from Noon until the time of services. Memorial in Red's name may be made to Chatsworth American Legion Post 613, Chatsworth Fire Department or St. Paul Lutheran Church. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Chatsworth is handling the arrangements.

Red was born on August 12, 1947, in Watseka, IL, a son of Lorance and Dorothy (Kempen) Ulitzsch. He married Connie Maubach in 1972. He later married Patricia Weakman Hardesty in 1983 at Chatsworth, IL. She survives in Chatsworth.

Also surviving is one daughter: Michelle (Brent) Cordes of Farmer City, IL; one stepson, Brian Hardesty of Roberts, IL; six grandchildren and four great-grandsons; one sister, Shirley Goldsberry of Donovan, IL; two brothers: John (Bev) Ulitzsch of Chatsworth and Loren (Ann) Ulitzsch of Fairbury; three nieces and one nephew.

Red was preceded in death by his parents and one niece: Bobbi Jo Basham.

Red was a 1965 graduate of Chatsworth High School. He owned and operated Red's Garage formerly Baltz Sales & Service in Chatsworth, IL, for many years until his retirement. Red's family was everything to him. He enjoyed NASCAR, restoring old things and loved to bowl.

He served our country in the US Army from 1966-1968 during the Vietnam War. Red was a member of the Chatsworth American Legion Post #613, Fairbury, VFW and was a volunteer fireman for the Chatsworth Fire Dept. from 1976-1997.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

