Warren R. Nielsen

March 17, 1938 - Dec. 11, 2022

SOUTH WEBER, Utah — Warren was born to parents, John Everett Nielsen and Verda LaPriel Doty, on March 17, 1938, in Salt Lake City, UT. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

His early years were spent in South Salt Lake City where he attended elementary, junior high and high school in the Granite School System. He was active in music and athletics. He received a BS from the University of Utah, and his MS and PhD from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

He married his sweetheart, Beth DeAnn Nielsen, in the Salt Lake Temple on February 14, 1964, and they were blessed with four children, David, Andrea, Lisa and Jason.

His professional career included Ford Motor Company, organizer and president of Nielsen and Associates, and faculty and administrative positions at the University of Nebraska, Brigham Young University, Illinois State University, University of Utah, and Weber State University.

He was active in the LDS Church and served as a member of the bishopric, stake president, regional representative and temple sealer.

Warren will be remembered through two visitations: Friday, December 16, 2022, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist Layton Mortuary (1867 N. Fairfield Rd. Layton, UT, 84041) and on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the South Weber LDS Chapel (2620 E. 8200 S. Ogden, UT, 84405). The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the same chapel.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to: The Perpetual Temple Fund (for member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints); or The American Heart Association, Heart.org.

We cannot adequately reflect on the life of this incredible man in the space provided. For a more expansive look, and options for virtual ways to attend, please visit lindquistmortuary.com.