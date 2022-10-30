Oct. 23, 1932 – Oct. 26, 2022

DELAVAN - Warren F. "Mac" McConnell, 90, of Delavan, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Hopedale Nursing Home.

He was born October 23, 1932, in Bloomington, to Fred H. and Virginia B. Hanback McConnell. He married Florence E. Robison on May 29, 1955, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Elmhurst, NY, and she passed away December 14, 2020.

Surviving are his children: Mark McConnell of Delavan, Nancy Swayne of Cedar Rapids, IA, Michael (Mary) McConnell of Mackinaw, Thomas (Ann) McConnell of San Ramon, CA, Steven (Tracie) McConnell of Delavan, Julie (Steve) Carl of Delavan, Ellen McConnell of Delavan, John (Christine) McConnell of East Peoria, and Laurie (Larry) Law of Bloomington; 20 grandchildren; one great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Bill McConnell; one daughter-in-law, Dawn McConnell; and three sisters: Sally Winkle, Letha Bryan, and Diantha Greenwood.

Mac was a tool and die maker for many years working at Morton Metalcraft in Morton. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed reading books, especially about the Civil War and WWII, a coin collector from his youth, and umpired girls softball and men's slow pitch baseball.

He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Delavan, where a funeral mass will be at 11:00 AM Monday, October 31, 2022. Father Mike Adrie will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. before the service at the church. Cremation will be accorded following the service. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington at a later date. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Wounded Warriors Project.

