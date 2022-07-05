Warren Eugene Borchers

Feb. 25, 1926 - July 2, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Warren Eugene "Gene" Borchers, age 96, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 4:41 PM on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Martin Health Center, Bloomington, IL. His graveside service will be 11:00 AM Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Sibley, IL, with military rites accorded by the Sibley American Legion Post #244. Pastor Corinne Blissard will be officiating. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Gene was born February 25, 1926, in Garber, Ford County, IL, the son of Richard "Butch" and Edna Catherine Roby Borchers. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Joanne.

He married Erma Mae Liddle on June 12, 1948, at the Methodist Church in Sibley. Erma passed away May 31, 2011, after 63 years of marriage. They first met as freshmen at Sibley High School in 1940.

He is survived by his children: Dr. Stephen Lynn (Janet) Borchers, Meadow Vista, CA, Lorita Jean(Robert Hallett) Borchers, San Mateo, CA; three grandchildren: Joel Borchers (deceased), Jason Borchers, Meadow Vista, CA, and Kevin Borchers, Leavenworth, WA.

Graduating from Sibley High School in 1944, Gene served in the Army Air force during 1944-1946 as a combat crew armorer-gunner aboard B-17 and B-29 aircraft, then at time of discharge was serving with the 416th Night Ftr Sq in Hoersching, Austria. Gene graduated from Bradley University, Peoria, IL, with a BS degree in 1949 and MBA degree in 1963.

Hiram Walker & Sons Inc, Peoria was his choice of work for 37 years, the first 17 years while living in Peoria and Washington, IL, where he was active as a Boy Scout Leader and as a member of the District 52 School Board of Education. He transferred to San Francisco and Burlingame, CA, in 1967, the family called San Bruno, CA, home for 28 years. He retired as Chief Accountant in 1987. He was an emeritus member of IMA Management Accountants, the Sibley American Legion and many genealogical and historical societies. The couple returned to Central Illinois and Bloomington in 1994, after which much time was spent in travel and family history.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice or to the ISU Mennonite College of Nursing, Erma Mae Liddle Scholarship Fund.

