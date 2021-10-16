Wanetta May Arbuckle

ARLINGTON, Texas — Wanetta Arbuckle (Marshall), passed peacefully on the morning of October 13, in Arlington, TX, with her sons by her side.

Known as Pat to her friends and family she was born in 1937 in Heyworth, IL, where she lived most of her life. She was raised by her maternal grandmother, in a small house on a farm, without indoor plumbing or heat. As a young girl she knew her great-grandmother, Mary Brown, who was the widow of a Civil War veteran.

She was married to Joseph McKsymick in 1956, and moved to Chicago, IL, where they had four children, and later moved back to Bloomington, IL. In 1979, she remarried to Carl (Tom) Arbuckle, and they enjoyed raising: dogs, horses and fishing. Pat was employed, for many years, by the General Electric plant, in Bloomington, and she took great joy in fishing, gardening and visiting with family.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph McKsymick; her second husband, Carl Arbuckle; and four of her sisters: Eileen Gastineau (Marshall) , Evelyn Busick (Marshall), Barbara Miller(Marshall) and Anna Marie Maps (Adams).

She is survived by her sisters: Shirley Leake and Mary Lou Lakadat. She is also survived by her four sons: Will McKsymick, Mark McKsymick, Eric Maksymyk and Tim McKsymick.

Pat will be laid to rest, following a family ceremony, at East Lawn Cemetery.