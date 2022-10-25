June 25, 1950 - Oct. 21, 2022

EUREKA — Wanda Mae Edwards, 72, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 10:20 am on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born on June 25, 1950 in Peoria, IL to Charles and Norma Jean Sauder Kupferschmid. She married William “Gary” Edwards on September 7, 1969 in Roanoke, IL. He passed away on December 28, 2018.

Surviving are three daughters: Renae Dietrich; Nikie (Phil) Hodel; Karie (Jason) Hospelhorn; mother, Jean Kupferschmid; four brothers: Don (Lynn) Kupferschmid; Dale (Nora) Kupferschmid; Bruce (Deb) Kupferschmid; Neil Kupferschmid; one sister, Charlene "C.B." (Dan) Monk; 10 grandchildren: Hannah (Luke) Anliker; Logan (Kierstyn) Dietrich; Landon Dietrich; Lakin (Abby) Dietrich; Danielle (Brett) Onnen; Josie (Derek) Tallyn; Payton Hodel; Jordan (McKenzie) Rieke; Jaxon Rieke; Jaden (Peter) Hansen; and eight great-grandchildren and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Kupferschmid; and one brother, Joe Kupferschmid.

Wanda worked at DMI in Goodfield then was office manager at NTN Bearing Corporation in East Peoria then worked as a bookkeeper for Grimm Interiors in Morton before retiring.

Wanda was known for her biscuits and gravy, coconut cream pie and monster cookies. She loved her dog Annie, and her contagious smile would light up a room. Most of all though, she was dedicated to supporting her daughters and grandchildren. She loved babysitting them when they were little and later attending all of their events through the years.

The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to Dr. Hughes and all the staff at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka for all the loving care given to their mother in the last few years.

She was a member of the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall and from 9:00-9:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka or to the Alzheimer's Association.

