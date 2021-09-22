SAYBROOK — Wanda M. Miller, 95, of Saybrook passed away September 13, 2021, at 9:50 p.m. in Heritage Woods of Watseka. Visitation will be from 10-11:00 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021, at Saybrook Christian Church. A Celebration of Life will follow. Burial will follow in Monticello Township Cemetery, Monticello, IL. Memorial donations may be made to National Junior Swine Association, 2639 Yeager Rd., West Lafayette, IN 47906. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Saybrook is handling arrangements.

Wanda was born July 3, 1926, to Frank M. and Ruby (Shipman) Tabor. She married Raymond H. Miller January 13, 1945, in Monticello, IL. He preceded her in death August 16, 1983.

Survivors include daughter, Marsha Jo (Keith) Knauth, Watseka, IL; grandchildren: Benjamin (Anni Hsia) Miller, Somerville, MA, Danielle (John Ramirez) Miller, Los Angeles, CA, Charlie Miller, Nashville, TN, Kyle (Ellen) Knauth, Milford, IL, Kassandra (Jordan) Hurliman, Cissna Park, IL; great-grandsons: Sydney and Oscar Hsia-Miller, Somerville, MA, Kolton and Knox Knauth, Milford, IL.

She was preceded in death by parents; two sons: Darrell and Douglas Miller; daughter-in-law, Bridget Miller; sister, Lila DiSanto and brother, Jack Tabor.

Wanda was a member of the Saybrook Christian Church. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, playing piano, going to church, playing Canasta with friends, visiting with all her Saybrook family, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandsons. Wanda had the opportunity to travel a lot. She especially loved traveling to Florida to visit with her sister, Lila and her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.