Oct. 6, 1929 - Dec. 13, 2022

CHAMPAIGN — Wanda L. Bedford, 93, of Champaign, IL, formerly of Bellflower and Mahomet, passed away at 2:21 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Evergreen Place Assisted Living in Champaign, IL.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield, IL, with Pastor Nick Gleason officiating. There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Mansfield, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Wanda was born on October 6, 1929, in DeLand, IL, a daughter of Charles Edgar "Todd" and Eva Leona Jones Sprague. She married Richard G. Bedford on September 5, 1948, in DeLand, IL. He passed away on January 4, 2012.

Wanda is survived by her sons: Gerald (Pam) Bedford of Champaign, IL, Gregory (Cindy) Bedford of Bellflower, IL, Richard (Ellen) Bedford of Bellflower, IL; five grandchildren: Erin (Greg) Hobbs of Bellflower, IL, Todd (Lisa Tipsord) Bedford of Bellflower, IL, Casey (Jeff) Freden of Bellflower, IL; Janelle (Luke) Czer of Camarillo, CA, Ronnie (Stephanie) Bedford of Arlington, TX; ten great-grandchildren; two brothers: Robert Sprague of Maroa, IL, and Joseph Sprague of Gardnerville, NV; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Wendell Clifton of DeLand, IL. "Thank You Jan Morgan for all you have done for me and being such a good friend."

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Mary Ellen Smith.

Wanda was a member of the Bellflower United Methodist Church, Ready Rustlers, Mid Century Women's Club and Needle Craft Club. Wanda loved sewing, shopping and dancing.