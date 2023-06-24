Feb. 9, 1928 - June 20, 2023

BELLFLOWER — Waltraud "Trudy" M. Jewell, 95, of Bellflower, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at home.

A graveside inurnment will be Thursday June 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in Bellflower Cemetery, Bellflower, IL.

Memorial donations may be made to Bellflower Fire Department.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Trudy was born February 9, 1928, to Herman and Hedwig (Grzeskowiak) Drews. She married Joseph A. Jewell on April 17, 1948.

She is survived by Lisa Cripe (Doug)-Savoy, IL, Jay Jewell (Julie)-Bellflower, Becky Miller-Bellflower, Nadine Drinkwater (Bob)-Champaign; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Joe; her son-in-law, Greg Miller; her brother, Karl Drews; and her parents.