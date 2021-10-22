Walton E. Sparks Jr.

GIBSON CITY — Walton E. "Wally" Sparks Jr., 91, of Gibson City, passed away peacefully at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at his home in Gibson City, with his loving wife and family at his side. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Living Word Church in Roberts. A Celebration of Life Service will follow beginning at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Doug Lee officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Memorial contributions may be made to The Living Word Church.

Wally was born January 8, 1930, in Cleveland, OH, a son of Walton E. Sparks Sr. and Yetta Faye (Hower) Sparks. He married Margaret A. Culbertson, on July 25, 1981, in Saugatuck, MI. He is survived by his wife of forty years Margaret A. "Maggie" Sparks of Gibson City. Three sons: Wally (Raydell) Sparks of Holland, MI, Douglas (Lidia) Zehr of Orrville, OH, and Stephen (Jennifer) Zehr of Evanston, IL. Eight grandchildren: Stephanie Sauers of Gilbert, AZ, Ellen Sparks of Chicago, Daniela (Daniel) Butler of Kalamazoo, MI, Keith Zehr of Foosland, Carina Zehr of Portland, OR, Kathryn Zehr of Evanston, Daniel Zehr of Evanston, and Willa Zehr of Evanston. Three great-grandchildren: Micah Nofsinger, Arianna Butler and Roman Butler. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pam Ogden Sparks.

Wally served proudly in the Korean Conflict as a Sergeant of a U.S. Army Medical Unit - MASH. He graduated from the Art Institute of Cleveland, with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Design. He was instrumental in the design, creation and introduction of stainless-steel appliances. He was an artist and a carpenter. He was instrumental in removing and transporting the large stained-glass window from the Sibley United Methodist Church, to its current home at The Living Word Church. Wally loved to work and said he would do it for no pay, his motto was "If you find something you really love to do, you won't have to work a day in your life." He truly was Maggie's soul mate, they complimented each other and their love will never end.

