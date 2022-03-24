Walter William Moore

July 21, 1928 - March 21, 2022

Walter W. Moore passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by family on March 21, 2022. He was born July 21, 1928 to George Webb Moore and Ruby (Parks) Moore in Bellflower, IL and married the love of his life, Joanne Storm on August 27, 1950 in Gibson City, IL.

Surviving are his and Joanne's five children: Debbie (Rex) Newman, Janis Kelly, Steve (Margaret) Moore, Sue Klein, and Conni (Michael) Tipsord; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Maxine Leffler; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in passing by his wife, Joanne S. Moore; sister, Phyllis Kumler; and brother, Robert Moore.

Walter was a very loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He served tours in World War II, 1946 and Korean War, 1950 then returned home to his bride. Walter attended Illinois Wesleyan University on the GI Bill and received his Bachelor in Philosophy with a major in Business Administration in 1952. Walter went on to work at State Farm for 41 years and retired as the Assistant Vice President of Auto Underwriting in 1991. He also received his Master of Business Administration degree from Temple University and C.P.C.U. and C.L.U. He and his wife were avid supporters of Illinois Wesleyan University sports, their names being on Wesleyan's soccer press box.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Community Cancer Center in Normal.