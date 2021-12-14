NORMAL — Walter Lee Fogle, 84, of Normal, passed away peacefully at his home on December 12, 2021.

Walter was born on November 16, 1937, in Bloomington to Walter A. and Della (Burton) Fogle. He married Sharon Winkler on April 23, 1960.

Walter is survived by his wife; their two sons: Kevin Fogle, Carlock, and Brian (Cindy) Fogle, Bloomington. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Michael (Barbra) Fogle, Normal, Matt (Jen) Fogle, Mesa, AZ, Mark (Mindy) Fogle, El Paso, Brett (Dominno) Fogle, Carlock, and Brooke (Michael) Guarienti, Greenbrier, TN; along with 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.

Walter served in the Army National Guard, he loved farming and worked for the GM & O Rail Road and Illinois Central Rail Road. He loved his retirement and treasured his many friends of the MCAAC, Prairieland Anglers and the ARC. He was a member of the Carlock Christian Church but also made a lot of friends at the Eastview Christian Church.

Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

