April 27, 1943 - Aug. 4, 2022

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico — Walter L. Smaga, 79, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at his residence. A memorial service was held at Faith Baptist Church.

Walter was the son of Walter E. and Eleanor Smaga. Surviving are his four sons: Jason A. (Robin) of Jacksonville, FL, Benjamin L. (Jenelle) of Mechanicsburg, IL, Micah J. (Nicole) Bloomington, IL, John M. (Corey) Bloomington, IL; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and many loving nieces and nephews. A sister Georgia (Sam) Maners, Mesa, AZ; brother, Bruce (Mandi) Smaga, Cloudcroft, NM; sister-in-law, Sharon Smaga, Alamogordo, NM; and special friends: Roy and Gayle Lunceford. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gregory B. Smaga.

Walter graduated from Lexington High School in 1961, Lincoln College with an associate degree, served in USAF 1964 to 1968, held rank of Staff Sergeant. Upon discharge, served in Pakistan, two tours Vietnam and his last tour at The Pentagon.

Walter graduated from Maranatha Bible College with a Bachelors of Theology, New Mexico State with a Masters in special education and psychology. He taught special education at Pine Hill, NM, and Fort Wingate, NM, Navajo Reservation.

Walter loved to laugh, read his Bible and enjoyed watching basketball, football and NASCAR races. He was a true believer in Christ our Savior, serving and devoted to the Lord Jesus.