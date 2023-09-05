Nov. 29, 1942 - Aug. 26, 2023

VIENNA, Virginia — Walter Joseph Monti, 80, died on August 26, 2023, in Vienna, VA. Joe was born November 29, 1942, in Pana, IL, to the late Walter and Margaret Monti.

Joe graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, where he played football for Coach Don Larson and participated in Sigma Chi fraternity activities, not always appreciated by IWU administration.

Joe began a 33-year banking career in Madison, WI, that extended into Illinois, during which time he served as president of two banks. He also was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard.

In Madison, Joe met Gretchen Dettwiler. In a marriage from 1966-2011, they raised two sons: Michael Joseph (Anne Baldwin) and David Andrew (Rachel Rooney). Joe challenged his grandchildren: William, Estelle, Megan and Katelyn Monti to do their best, even when playing a mean game of Tripoley. He is also survived by his sister, Judy (Dennis) McCormick of LeRoy, and their family.

Joe and Gretchen traveled in the US and abroad, including seven trips to relatives in Italy.

Following a family tradition, Joe gave back to his community, serving 12 years as Bloomington Township Supervisor and on the Bloomington Normal Economic Development Commission and the Normal Chamber of Commerce board. Also in a family tradition, he was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears fan. His true love was coaching youth sports. He enjoyed golfing, playing in recent years in Fort Myers, FL, and scoring six holes-in-one.

Joe's ashes will be scattered where his memories lie.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.