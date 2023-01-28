Nov. 7, 1929 - Jan. 24, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Walter Fowler, 93, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 9:20 p.m. from Heritage Healthcare of Bloomington.

Walter was born November 7, 1929, the son of Chester and Ola Mae (Blan) Fowler. He married Mary Frank, February 15, 1948, she survives. He was preceded in death by infant grandson Jeremy; two brothers: Leonard and Harold; one sister, Thelma Dubson; three sisters-in-law: Aileen, Shirley and Grace; brother-in-law ,Dan Dubson; and daughter-in-law, Terri Fowler. In addition to his wife; Walter is survived by his brother, Larry.

Also surviving, God blessed, Walter and Mary with five children: Gary, Gail, Jeff (Barb), Craig (Sandy) and Mark. Nine beautiful grandchildren: Erica (Jeff), Amy (Rich), Jennifer (Rob), Becky (Angie), Stacie (Curtis), Scott (Rachel), Joshua (Jenny), Kari (Nate), Adam (fiance Casey); and fifteen precious great-grandchildren: Sofia, Jackson, Clara, Nora, Zachary, Ethan, Owen, Caden, Kendyl, Dara, Nathan, Emma, Riley, Jackson and Riley.

Visitation and memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Calvert and Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Memorial service for Walter follows at 11:00 a.m. Jason Collins will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorials to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Walter graduated from Normal Community High School and entered the grocery business where he had a successful career for more than 50 years. Of his many career highlights was managing or opening eight different Eisner Grocery stores, and being named National Manager of the Year for Eisner/Jewel in 1966. Walter's motto was: "If you treat the customer right, they'll keep shopping with you."

Walter enjoyed all sports both as a fan and as a competitor. He loved playing golf with friends and family members and garnered a hole-in-one at Highland Park in 1954.

Walter's greatest love was his family and his wife Mary. They enjoyed taking their children and later their grandchildren to countless Cardinal baseball games in St. Louis and Florida. And enjoyed trips to Hall of Fame Inductions for Cardinal greats in Cooperstown, NY.

Walt's sense of humor, artistry, songs, poems and caring attitude towards everyone he met will be missed deeply.

The family would like to thank the management and staff at Heritage Health for the wonderful patience and care provided to Walter. The residents and visitors Walter and his family met were a blessing to his stay.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.