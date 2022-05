Walter W. Moore, born July 21, 1928, passed away on March 21, 2022; and Joanne S. Moore born September 3, 1930, passed away on January 28, 2022.

A graveside service for Walter and Joanne Moore will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Bellflower Cemetery, Bellflower, IL. Please plan to join the family in celebrating their lives from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 126 S. Orr Drive, Normal, IL.