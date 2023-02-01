Sept. 1, 1935 - Jan. 29, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Wallace "Wally" Lee Yoder, age 87, of Bloomington, IL, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Luther Oaks, Bloomington, IL.

His celebration of life service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at North Danvers Mennonite Church, Danvers, IL. Rev. Brian Johnson will be officiating. A private family burial will be at the North Danvers Mennonite Church Cemetery, Danvers, IL. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall after the celebration of life service on Saturday.

Wally was born September 1, 1935, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Lester Lee and Harriett K. Ayers Yoder. He married Betty Ann Golden on July 3, 1960, in Arrowsmith, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his four children: Lori Ann of Chicago, IL; Lisa Marie (Joseph) Graf of Bloomington, IL, with children: Jared Lee Graf of Chicago, IL, and Luke Joseph Graf of Jacksonville, FL; Alan Lee (Tiffany) Yoder of Brighton, CO; and Eric Lyn (Tara) Yoder of Port Byron, IL, with children: Abigail Lynette, Kaitlyn Eva, and Blake Lester Yoder. Sister, Betty (Ronald) Zook, Danvers, IL; and brother, David (Kathy) Yoder, Danvers, IL; and six nieces and nephews also survive. Wally is preceded in death by his parents.

Wally enjoyed spending time with family and traveling, working with livestock and dogs, cheering on the Redbirds, Illini, Cardinals, Cowboys, and watching professional rodeo and bull riding. He was a country music fan, and appreciated going to the Danvers summer band concerts. Wally liked conversation and often found it at the sale barn in Congerville where he had pie and his men's coffee group where he never had coffee.

He was a member of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers and served on the Executive Council. Wally received the designation of Accredited Farm Manager and Accredited Rural Appraiser. He also served on the board and as president for the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. Wally was a member of the Realtors Land Institute with designation of Accredited Land Consultant. He served as chapter president and was on the National Board of Directors. Wally was licensed by the State of Illinois as real estate broker, real estate appraiser, and auctioneer.

Wally spent his career providing agricultural services to land owners and farm operators on farms located in Central Illinois and surrounding counties. He received the Agribusiness Man of the Year Award from the McLean County Chamber of Commerce in 1998. Wally's career which spanned over 50 years spent with banks through their farm management departments. Due to mergers and acquisitions, he worked with six different banks based in Bloomington during this time. He finished his career with Soy Capital Ag Services where he served as the auctioneer for farm sales.

He was a life-long member of North Danvers Mennonite Church. Wally served as Church Board Chair and was a member of many committees. He was a member of the Mennonite Hospital Board for 12 years and President in 1971-72, where he served on several committees also. Wally assisted with the Illinois Mennonite Relief sale for many years and served on the auction committee as an auctioneer and ring man.

Wally was a proud Kiwanis member joining in 1969. He had perfect attendance as a member of the Bloomington Club for over 45 years. Wally served as the Lieutenant Governor of District 22 in 1987-88. He received the honor of the George F. Hixson Fellow Award in 1996. He attended many national and international conventions. Wally worked the Kiwanis peanut and pancake days and cheese sales, and served at Camp Limberlost for Children.

He was a member of the McLean County Farm Bureau. Wally was active in the McLean 4-H Fair serving as a Fair Board Member in 1989-92, a cattle and sheep superintendent for over 50 years, and on the sale of champions committee. He was inducted into the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame in 2009. 4-H was important to him as he was a member for ten years. All of children and grandchildren were, or will be, involved in 4-H as well. Wally also served as a leader for the Dry Grove Hustlers 4-H Club.

Wally was a founding member of the Land of Lincoln Border Collie Association and served on the board of directors for many years. He was also a member of the U.S. Border Collie Handler's Association. Wally trained several dogs and entered herding dog trial competitions all over the country. He imported his favorite dog Liz from Scotland while taking a trip there.

He was a founding member of the Barnkeepers of McLean County. Wally served on the board of directors and as president for four years. One of his joys was helping select the barns to be on the annual fall barn tour.

Wally's family would like to thank his caregivers, the staff at Luther Oaks, and Hospice for providing exceptional care. Their respect and compassion were undeniable.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the following: North Danvers Mennonite Church, 5517 E. 1950 North Road, Danvers, IL, 61732; Illinois 4-H Foundation (Attn: Wally Yoder Memorial, 1301 W. Gregory Dr., 203 Mumford Hall, Urbana, IL , 61801).

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

