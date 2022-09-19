Feb. 22, 1939 - Sept. 16, 2022

LEROY — W.H. Weber, 83, of LeRoy, formerly of Cooksville, passed away at 8:15 a.m., September 16, 2022, at his residence.

Private family service will be held. Burial will be in Wiley Cemetery, Colfax.

Memorials may be made to LeRoy Ambulance Association.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of arrangements.

W.H. was born February 22, 1939, in Normal, the son of Harvey and Maurine Glover Weber. He married the love of his life Mary Stewart on August 14, 1960. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: Kimberly (Michael) Schlosser of Rantoul and Kent (Kay) Weber of Champaign; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Kelly Weber, one brother, Jack Weber, and sister, Carol Louise Zubeck.

W.H. graduated from Octavia High School in 1957. He taught Science, PE, and coached basketball at LeRoy Junior High School. He also worked for Equitable Insurance Company for 10 years and retired from Country Financial in the Estate Planning Department. During his career he obtained his CLU and CHFC Designations.

He is a member of the Cooksville Union Church, life member of the NRA, and LeRoy Pistol and Rifle Club.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.