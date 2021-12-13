TREMONT — Vivien (Oertle) White, 97, of Tremont passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Accolade Healthcare of East Peoria.

She was born September 22, 1924, on a farm outside of Mackinaw, IL, the daughter of Charles R. and Mabel B. White. She married Joseph C. Oertle of Tremont on July 20, 1946. He passed away on September 19, 1987. She then married Earl E. White of Tremont on October 23, 1994. He passed away January 31, 2012.

Surviving are two sons: Larry (Martha) Oertle of Tremont, Steven (Kathy) Oertle of Lexington; two step-daughters: Phyllis Emmons and Glenda Kaiser, both of Tremont; three grandchildren: Justin (Nicci) Oertle, Susan Oertle, Melissa (Zach) Clark; three step-grandchildren: Kim Uphoff, Kevin (Patti) Uphoff, and Kara (Daniel) Pauley; six great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Justine White of Chenoa and Ella Oertle of Pekin; several nieces and nephews. Mrs. White was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Ray, Ivan, and Loren and one sister Blanch.

She graduated from Mackinaw High School in 1942.

She was a farmer's wife who enjoyed tending her large vegetable and flower gardens. She raised chickens and had an egg route.

Vivien enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She enjoyed writing poetry.

Vivien was a member of the Tremont Baptist Church where her funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, with a visitation being one hour before the service. Pastor Noah Lee will officiate. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens, Pekin.

Memorials made be made to the Tremont Baptist Church or Rescue 702.