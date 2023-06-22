Feb. 8, 1947 - June 20, 2023

KENNEY — Miss Vivian A. Tudor, age 76, of Kenney, IL, passed away at 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Heritage Manor, Mt Zion, IL.

A private family graveside service will be Monday, June 26, 2023, at Blooming Grove Cemetery, Bloomington IL. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the fund for retired teachers in need of financial assistance with the Illinois Retired Teachers Association Foundation, payable to the IRTA Foundation, 828 S. Second St 4th Floor, Springfield IL, 62704.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Miss Tudor was born February 8, 1947, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Robert E. Tudor and Ethel E. Reynolds Tudor.

Surviving is her sister, Kathleen A. Tudor, Moweaqua IL.

Vivian is preceded in death by parents; two sisters: Linda A. Tudor, Jonella Fay Tudor; and one brother, John Alan Tudor.

Miss Tudor was a longtime middle school teacher in the Mt. Pulaski school district.

