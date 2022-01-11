EL PASO — Virginia Sue "Suzi" Baker, 71, of El Paso passed away at Carle BroMenn in Normal on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:10 a.m.

There will be a private graveside later at Pennell Cemetery in Towanda. Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Suzi was born August 22, 1950, in Bloomington to Judson and Glee Schiefer Stover. She married Richard Baker September 11, 1969, in St. Louis. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by two sons: Rogan Baker of Decatur, IL and Marco Baker of Louisville, IL; one brother, Judd (Betty) Stover of Towanda; two nieces and two nephews.

Suzi attended Grade School in Lexington and graduated from Leroy High School. She attended Lincoln College. She was a nurse's aide.

