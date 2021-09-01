BLOOMINGTON — Virginia P. Menken, 85, of Bloomington, passed away August 27, 2021. She was born January 31, 1936 to Jack and Bessie (Emmert) Gibson, she graduated from Bloomington High School, and married her sweetheart Earl Menken on May 3, 1956.

Virginia loved traveling to Boston and absolutely adored her grandchildren. She bred Dobermans and poodles throughout her life and worked at Steak-n-Shake as an Assistant Manager for 20 years, before going on to retire from Illinois State University after 23 years of service. Virginia had a passion for Christ and was a member of Ana's Bible Study Group and Charismatic Prayer Group. She attended Trinity Lutheran Church as well as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. In her spare time, Virginia liked to crochet and do ceramic work.