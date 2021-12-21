BLOOMINGTON — Virginia Miller, born March 27, 1931, in Concordia, KS, to William and Frances (Ford) Miller, died December 18, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Robert Gatrell, who she married in Dec. of 1996.

Some of the relatives she leaves behind include a daughter: Billie Jo Scott; three sons: Dwaine (Roxanne), Frank (Diana), and Randy (Cheryl) Truesdell; a brother, Perry Miller (Theresa); three stepdaughters: Barbara King (David), Ellen Paul(Donald), Karen Summers; her three grandchildren in Bloomington: Summer Scott, Sydnee Scott; and Xavier Scott (currently serving in the US Marines); five step-grandchildren: Benjamin King, Robert King (Jessica), Kyle King, Jeremy Johnson, Elayna MacMaster (Travers); and many more grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Lois Kelly; a brother, James Miller; and a son, Jay Truesdell.

Virginia loved to sing and fondly remembered her early years when she traveled with a band led by Clay Taylor. She was a hotel manager in Texas and Colorado and worked for many years in Bloomington as a GM for State Farm Corporate Quarters. She sang with the Calvary United Methodist Church choir, along with her husband Bob, and helped form the group "The Grannies" while attending there. Virginia loved to travel and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Denver Broncos Fan.

A public visitation will be held Monday, December 27, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. A private family service will be held. Entombment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association.

A special thank you to Tina, Amanda, Katie, Justin, and Cyndi with OSF Hospice for their wonderful care.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.