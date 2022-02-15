Virginia M. Davidson

Virginia was a loving and nurturing soul. She was a friend to many people and a supporter of those who were unwell, spending her time with them and helping them as she could. She loved to read, it was one of her main passions in life, and mysteries were her favorite. Virginia also enjoyed sports. She was known for being a Cubs fan and enjoyed ISU women's basketball and volleyball games. She and Keith loved to travel, and spent many winters in Gulf Shores, AL. Virginia was retired from Illinois State University.