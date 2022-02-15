NORMAL — Virginia M. Davidson, 96, of Normal passed away February 11, 2022. She was born June 24, 1925, to Calvin and Grace (Trager) McElhattan in Baltimore, MD, and married Keith Davidson on July 29, 1945. He precedes her in passing.
Surviving are her children: Mike (Tina) Davidson, Dana Davidson; grandchildren: Carly Davidson, Bennett Davidson, Noah Davidson, Matthew Davidson, Valerie (Matt) Wholberg; and great-grandchildren: Isabella, Adalyn, Chloe, Julia, and Casey. She is also preceded in passing by her: parents; and brother: Calvin.
Virginia was a loving and nurturing soul. She was a friend to many people and a supporter of those who were unwell, spending her time with them and helping them as she could. She loved to read, it was one of her main passions in life, and mysteries were her favorite. Virginia also enjoyed sports. She was known for being a Cubs fan and enjoyed ISU women's basketball and volleyball games. She and Keith loved to travel, and spent many winters in Gulf Shores, AL. Virginia was retired from Illinois State University.
Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Honoring Virginia's request, no services are planned. Inurnment will take place at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Normal Public Library or Cattails Feline Rescue.
Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.