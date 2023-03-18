June 22, 1923 - March, 17, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Virginia Louise Lewis, 99, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:55 a.m. on Friday March, 17, 2023, at Sugar Creek in Normal.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday March 21, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Funeral Home in Bloomington, with Pastor Michelle Gierman officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. till the time of the service. A private family burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to the Alzheimer's Association.

Virginia was born on June 22, 1923, in Leroy, IL, a daughter of Austin and Virgie Short. She married Franklin Lewis on August 19, 1949, in Leroy. He survives in Bloomington.

Also surviving is her son, William Lewis of Ellsworth; daughter, Peggy Lewis of Tucson, AZ; grandson, Christopher Lewis of Phoenix, AZ; and two great-granddaughters: Teva and Lennon Lewis of Phoenix, AZ. Her brother Floyd Short of Normal, IL, also survives. She was preceded in death by her parents and her three brothers: Raymond, Eugene, and Leland Short.

Virginia loved to work in her yard and plant flowers in her flower garden. She enjoyed to paint and play her organ. She most of all enjoyed spending time with her family. Virginia will be missed by all who knew and loved her.