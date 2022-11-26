July 29, 1929 - Nov. 12, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Virginia Lee Maxey Schulz, 93 of Bloomington, passed away at 8:26 AM, Saturday November 12, 2022, at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Facility in Normal.

There will be a graveside service Saturday November 26, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Virginia was born in Bloomington July 29, 1929, to Earl and Helen Erdman Maxey. She married Herman Lindsey Schulz on July 21, 1950, in Bloomington. He preceded her in death as well as one brother, James Maxey.

She is survived by two children: Janet Schulz, and Mike (Nancy) Schulz, both of Bloomington; two grandchildren: Dustin (Shanell) Schulz and Christian Schulz; and one sister, Linda Maxey of Normal.

Virginia was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader and lover of history, especially the Lewis and Clark Expedition. She also enjoyed traveling.

Memorial contributions may be made to S.O.A.R. Program at Bloomington Parks and Recreation.

