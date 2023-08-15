June 2, 1935 - Aug. 7, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Virginia Lee Harmon, 88, of Bloomington, IL, passed away Monday, August 7, 2023, at the McLean County Nursing Home in Normal, IL.

Virginia was born June 2, 1935, in McLean, IL, to Glover Floyd Swearingen and Mary Hazel Carwile. She graduated from Bloomington High School in 1953. Virginia and her former spouse, Richard Philpott, had three children together who they raised in Bloomington, IL. Virginia spent 30 years working at the State Farm Insurance Agency in Bloomington, where she served until her retirement in 2005.

Preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy (Ron) Lebsock; her brothers: Gene Swearingen and James Wendell Swearingen; and both her parents. Virginia is survived by her two sons: Don (Linda) Philpott of Bloomington, IL, and Eric (Daphne) Philpott of Waynesville, OH; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild; two sisters: Marilyn (Donald) Thompson and Loretta Porter; her brother, Lawrence Swearingen; as well as many beloved extended family members. Virginia is also survived by several special friends, including: Daisy Pritchard, Marla (Jack) Mitchell, Paula Kirk and Edie Gersden.

Cremation rites are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, IL.