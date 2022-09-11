April 29, 1931 - Sept. 8, 2022

NORMAL — Virginia L. Stone, 91, of Normal passed away September 8, 2022. She was born April 28, 1931, to Frank and Georgia (Warren) Antonacci in Springfield.

Virginia married the love of her life, Robert A. Stone on August 17, 1952, in Riverton, IL and had three sons. She went to Illinois State Normal University and was a teacher for over 35 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and she will be missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are her children: R. Bradley Stone, Mark W. Stone, and Bruce R. (Rita) Stone; grandchildren: Shonn (Christy) Hild, Jay (Madeline) Hild, Connor (Katie) Stone, Kate (Brandon) Pujols, Josh Roush, Jake (Stephanie) Stone, Jacee (Tim) Johnston; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Georgia; loving spouse of 37 years, Robert; grandson: Kyle Stone; and two sisters: Norma Parrish and Patricia Herman.

The family wishes a special thank you to Evergreen Place, McLean County Nursing Home, and OSF Hospice Care for their love, care, and support.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private graveside service is planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com