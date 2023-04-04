April 4, 1937 - April 2, 2023

Virginia Jean "Ginny" Lovins died peacefully at her home, April 2, 2023, after a short illness.

She was born April 4, 1937, in Gridley, IL. Her husband, Jerry, proceeded her in death on April 21, 2019. She was also preceded by her parents, three sisters, two brothers, two daughters, one grandchild, and one great-grandchild.

She is survived by four siblings: Evelyn (Mike) Ebert, Marion, IN, Beverly Scheer, Minonk, IL, Helen Wright, Bastrop, TX, and Donald (Gloria) Jording, Buckley, IL. Virginia had six children: Theresa (Gary) Shoenwetter, Minneapolis, MN, Vicki Lovins, Minier, IL, Lori (George) Peden, Heyworth, IL, Jeannie Chase (deceased), Kimberly Lovins (deceased), and Jerilyn Lovins, Minier, IL. Virginia had 13 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Virginia worked at Heritage Manor in Bloomington, IL, for 35 years before retiring. Her greatest joy was her family and the many trips she took with her sister Mary, who recently passed away.

A celebration of life ceremony will be scheduled for a later date.

