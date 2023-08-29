Aug. 24, 1932 - Aug. 26, 2023

BENSON — Virginia "Ginny" Baumann, 91, of Benson, IL, died peacefully at 8:00 a.m., Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, with her family by her side.

Virginia was born in Benson, IL to Victor and Marie (Johnson) Haase on August 24, 1932.

She married Milford John Baumann on August 5, 1951 at the Benson St. Paul Lutheran Church. Her loving husband of 65 years passed away on February 5, 2017.

Virginia is survived by sons: Larry (Dana Brehm) Baumann of Naples, FL and Gary Baumann of Benson; sisters-in-law: Norma Haase and Marcia (Baumann) Hartzler; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her four brothers: Lloyd, DeWayne, Calvin and Virgil Haase; and eight sisters and brothers-in-law: Angie (Lloyd) Haase, Florence (DeWayne) Haase, Virginia (Calvin) Haase, Geneva (Baumann) Thompson, Alice (Everett) Baumann, James Thompson, Sr., Everett Baumann, Duane (Marcia Baumann) Hartzler.

Virginia was Salutatorian of her high school class and was awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Representative Award for Benson High School her senior year graduating in 1950. In addition, she was a member of the band, Editor of the high school paper, "The Rush", a member of the cheerleader squad and she served as President of the Benson Future Homemakers of America Chapter.

Virginia started her working career at Caterpillar. She later worked 27 years at Heineke Electric in Benson until she retired in 1992.

She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and the Ladies Aid and a member (Past President and Secretary) of the Benson American Legion Auxiliary Post #454 since 1955.

She loved sitting by the fireplace at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, IL where she also enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals games with her good friend and roommate. She also enjoyed ballroom dancing with her husband for many years and their many summer fishing trips to Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Benson, IL. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke, IL from 4:00–7:00 p.m. and from 9:00-9:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The family would like to personally thank the wonderful staff of Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke for the loving care of their mother.

Memorial donations may be given to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.